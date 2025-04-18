Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,107,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,859,000 after purchasing an additional 592,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.23, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

