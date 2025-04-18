Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,616,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,471,000 after buying an additional 401,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $166,906,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,323,000 after buying an additional 217,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

