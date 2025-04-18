Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

