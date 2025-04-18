Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

