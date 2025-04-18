Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,423,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,861,000 after buying an additional 55,816 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,415,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,598,000 after buying an additional 356,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after buying an additional 3,248,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

