Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,409 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $174.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.69 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Baird R W cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

