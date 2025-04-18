Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 373,081 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 373,081 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,085 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 749.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,583,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.6 %

VOD stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.