Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 87,438 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,438 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $23.10 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

