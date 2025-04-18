Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 81,973 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

WF stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

