Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Novavax in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Novavax has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $965.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 2,272.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

