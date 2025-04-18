ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of ZTO opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

