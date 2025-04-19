1,444 Shares in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 8.73.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

