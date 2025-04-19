5,116 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Azenta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Azenta by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Azenta by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Azenta by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

