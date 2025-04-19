58,958 Shares in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 473,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 271,266 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,652.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 317,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 298,973 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 568.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 268,485 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 56,453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

