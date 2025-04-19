Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as low as $8.19. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 1,680 shares.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 40.28%.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

About Advanced Info Service Public

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1694 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

