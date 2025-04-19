AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.71 ($0.08). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 6.27 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,112,624 shares changing hands.

AFC Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.96.

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative net margin of 4,502.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl Bostock acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,916.23). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,921.82). Insiders have purchased a total of 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

