Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 59,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 144,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.