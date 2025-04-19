Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.33 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 303,628 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 182,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

