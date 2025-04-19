Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,743,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TMP opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $821.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

