Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $993,000 Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 34.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in REX American Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $60.41.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 26th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

