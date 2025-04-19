Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $38,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,908,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.
PagSeguro Digital Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
