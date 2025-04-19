Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period.

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBTN opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEBTOON Entertainment ( NASDAQ:WBTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEBTOON Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling at WEBTOON Entertainment

In other news, insider Junkoo Kim purchased 11,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,277.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,628.76. This represents a 2.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

(Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.