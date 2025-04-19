Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.40. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

