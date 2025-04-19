Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $33.47 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

