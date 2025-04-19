Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,430 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 90,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 51,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after buying an additional 1,424,550 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $100,694,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

