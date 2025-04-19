Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,975 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 109,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,203,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $704.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.87. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

