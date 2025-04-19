Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

