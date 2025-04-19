Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,287,000 after buying an additional 110,256 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 296,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 60,633 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,111,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 171,836 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

FLNC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $669.92 million, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,889.25. This represents a 24.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.