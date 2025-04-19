Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,932,000 after purchasing an additional 255,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $20.23 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

