Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConocoPhillips Q2 Earnings

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $130.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $155,211,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

