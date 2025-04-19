Analysts Set Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Price Target at $16.60

Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

SKYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skye Bioscience from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Skye Bioscience Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of SKYE stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Skye Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skye Bioscience will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skye Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Skye Bioscience by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Skye Bioscience by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skye Bioscience by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

