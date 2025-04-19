Argus Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $47.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Argus from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.
Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000,000 after buying an additional 2,033,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
