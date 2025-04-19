Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arteris by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.31. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arteris

In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $27,682.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,600.40. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $516,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,907,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,346,448.03. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,927 shares of company stock worth $918,829 over the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arteris Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

