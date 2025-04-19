Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of APWC opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

