Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $264.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.96. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

