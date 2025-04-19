Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,081 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $37,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,798,000 after buying an additional 1,444,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 467,183 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

