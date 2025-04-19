ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ATI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,901,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,190,000 after purchasing an additional 817,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,061,000 after buying an additional 2,020,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,875,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,696,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 203,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in ATI by 601.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,567,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. ATI has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

