Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.08.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

