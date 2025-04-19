AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 49,604.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AxoGen by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AxoGen by 2,912.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 530,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,552,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a PE ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.00. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

In other news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

