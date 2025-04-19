B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMUX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of IMUX opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 479,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 177,542 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

