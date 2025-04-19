Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Nomura Securities cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

