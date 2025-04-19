Baird R W Upgrades H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Strong-Buy

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

FUL opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.66 per share, with a total value of $198,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,310. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 127,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

