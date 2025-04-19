Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $5,737,645.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646,661.10. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.