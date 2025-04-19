Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

BAC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

