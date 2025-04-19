Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,641 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,623.20. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $35,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,887.64. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1824 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

