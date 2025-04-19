Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,830 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $45.01 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.