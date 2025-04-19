Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,491 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,385,000 after acquiring an additional 256,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Olin by 5,746.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $47,887,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,762,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,305,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,127,000 after acquiring an additional 97,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Olin from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLN

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.