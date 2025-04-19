Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 602 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,990,000 after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 76,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $52.30 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,862.50%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $136,047.60. This represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

