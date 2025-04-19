Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,237,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ETHA opened at $11.98 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.