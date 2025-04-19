Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 163.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PPA opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

